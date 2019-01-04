Featured Stories
SAYRE -- A Germansville, Pa., man is in the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail after he allegedly led officers from five police agencies on a chase that crossed over state lines on New Year's Day.
WAVERLY -- It's been a long time coming, but Waverly's 132-39 swimming win over Greene Thursday afternoon gave Wolverines coach Dave Mastrantuono the 400th win of his coaching career.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking to reassure skeptics about his surprise plan to repair a key subway tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn without a long-dreaded 15-month shutdown.