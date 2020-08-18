Advice for Trump
It is better to keep your mouth shut and be called a fool, than to open it and remove all doubt.
Support for suggested Sayre High mascot changes
I would like to echo the sentiment of the previous caller who suggested changes for the Sayre mascot. I think such options as the RailRiders or the Iron Horses would be absolutely appropriate and keep with Sayre’s history. Let’s go, Sayre school board. Let’s get rid of this racist mascot and go with the Sayre Iron Horses.
Barton needs signage
The highway crew has been doing work in the Town of Barton, and they don’t put any warning signs up. I had to go down to work yesterday morning, got down the road about a mile-and-a-half and had to turn around in the middle of a hill and backtrack. Meanwhile, there are huge trucks backing down the road, which is unsafe. I’d like to see them put signs up so people know what to do.
Angry with President Trump’s Post Office decisions
Caller 1: Everybody knows it’s a conspiracy between the Postmaster General and the President to defeat the coming election … President Donald “Pinocchio” and the PMG are not allowing adequate hours to deliver absentee ballots on time, as an effort to defeat the election because he may lose.
Caller 2: How many people reading this get their medication by mail? I’m also wondering how many people reading this either currently, or have in the past, communicated with a service member in basic training by the only means the services allow you to do it. That is by the U.S. Postal Service ... And now, the President — because he’s afraid he’s going to lose the election — wants to mess with our Post Office … It is a disgrace. Donald Trump is a disgrace.
Pelosi needs to work harder
Nancy Pelosi has called the House back in session to deal with the U.S. Postal Service woes, yet why doesn’t she call the House back in session to deal with some of the reimbursements Americans need. We need aid. We need unemployment. We need help because of this coronavirus and all the problems with the economy. Nancy Pelosi needs a reality check. She’s being paid her salary (and benefits) whether they are working or not. Why don’t they address their own salary and benefits, and reduce them because they are not working like they were?
About the high speed chase...
First, I’d like to say I loved Patty Mac’s response (to a caller last week). Second, insurance coverage takes care of the police car damage, and that expense is in the borough budget every year. Make sense when you complain.
No need for chickens in Athens
I’m asking the Athens Borough Council why a chicken ordinance needs to be rewritten ... Eggs are not an expensive food item. The council does not need to rewrite the fowl ordinance. Please leave it the way it is … I am not in favor of having smelly, noisy chickens in Athens. I am asking residents to pick up the phone and express your opinion to your council representatives. Perhaps pig pens will be the next situation that council will have to address. Ham and eggs anyone?
Patty Mac’s Take: While I understand the concern, I believe the Athens Borough Council has come up with a good plan. The rules in the amended ordinance — including the size of property needed to house chickens — should help avoid ruffling too many feathers.
Nature needs some help
I see that the creeks in this area are totally bone dry, leaving some birds and animals with no source of drinking water. We need to fill up bird baths and find ways to give Mother Nature a hand until the Fall rains arrive.
Be mindful with your vote
As the election is approaching, we need to be asking ourselves — as with all elections — are we better off than we were four years ago. If every American was honest in answering that question, we’re not. Businesses are not better off, employees are not better off, senior citizens are not better off, children are not better off. Please ask that question before you vote.
Slow down with reopening
Seems like every week there are new virus cases in Bradford County. I’m curious as to why everyone is in such a rush to open everything back up as business as usual, especially with kids going back to school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.