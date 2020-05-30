SAYRE — As Pennsylvania and New York begin to reopen and relax restrictions in some areas, Guthrie’s COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in effect. This includes restriction of visitation at each of Guthrie’s hospitals and nursing facilities, as well as requiring masks on staff and visitors at all Guthrie locations. Current guidelines do allow one visitor to accompany patients to appointments at outpatient Guthrie Medical Group offices.
While Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has issued an order allowing hospitals within specific counties to resume visitation, this decision remains at the discretion of health care facilities.
“Although portions of Pennsylvania have moved to the ‘green phase’ of re-opening, there are no current changes to Guthrie’s safety precautions, including the requirement for patients and visitors to wear masks and to be screened upon entering a Guthrie facility,” said Paul VerValin, MBA, FACMPE, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Guthrie. “The hospital visitor restrictions remain in place for all five hospitals. The visitor restrictions are currently under review and may be modified in the near future for Guthrie’s Pennsylvania hospitals.”
Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.
