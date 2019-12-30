Walk for Our Buddies has given grants to three families in Bradford County, thanks to fundraising by teams for the annual October Walk and community donors.
Grants were given for special seating equipment, educational materials, fencing for safety and unreimbursed medical travel expenses.
The Third Annual Walk for Our Buddies raised over $14,800 to fund grants in the coming year. This year’s walk featured 283 individuals, with ten teams raising over $10,568 of that total.
Walk for Our Buddies would like to particularly thank area businesses and organizations that generously donated to help make 2019 the best year yet.
Bradford County Parks donated the proceeds from the Shesequin Path Half Marathon, and Tanner’s Bar and Grill donated the proceeds from the Oliver Brown Golf Tournament.
Other community donors included Red Run Rod and Gun Club, Thompson Sports & Apparel, Julia Gray Designs, Bailey Farms, Deer Xing Inn, Marine Corps League Deer Xing Detachment Inc., staff and students at Wyalusing Valley Junior and Senior High Schools, WP Masonry, Twister Construction, PS Bank and Krise’s Tire.
Individuals with Down syndrome and their families are eligible to apply for a grant from Walk for Our Buddies. Grant amounts are up to $500 and are intended to cover expenses that aren’t paid for by other sources.
Priority is given to individuals and families in Bradford and Sullivan counties in Pennsylvania, but grants may also be awarded to applicants from adjacent counties if funds allow. The current grant deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
The next deadline will be March 15, 2020.
Information on Family Grants may be found on the website, www.tspt.biz/WalkforOurBuddies.
For more information, please contact Liz Terwilliger, Chairperson at walkforourbuddies@tspt.biz.
