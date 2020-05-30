A private funeral service was held for James E. “Jim” Allen, Jr. , 62, of Ridgebury Township, PA on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.

The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service. Offering Scriptures from Luke 4:18 and Matthew 5:4 to comfort the family, the Pastor then followed with personal words of celebration of Jim from his family, and reading letters to him from his children and sister. The Pastor closed the service with Psalm 30, “Weeping may last for the night but Joy comes in the morning,” and all in attendance prayed the 23rd Psalm together.

Committal and burial was in Bentley Creek Cemetery, Gillett, Pa. Pallbearers were his son Thomas Allen, sons-in-law Dave Mays, Chris Dickerson, and Chris Harahan, cousin Travis VanDyke, and brother-in-law Ed Owen.

The family hosted a luncheon following the burial at Kinsman Hall in East Athens, Pa.

