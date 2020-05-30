A private funeral service was held for James E. “Jim” Allen, Jr. , 62, of Ridgebury Township, PA on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service. Offering Scriptures from Luke 4:18 and Matthew 5:4 to comfort the family, the Pastor then followed with personal words of celebration of Jim from his family, and reading letters to him from his children and sister. The Pastor closed the service with Psalm 30, “Weeping may last for the night but Joy comes in the morning,” and all in attendance prayed the 23rd Psalm together.
Committal and burial was in Bentley Creek Cemetery, Gillett, Pa. Pallbearers were his son Thomas Allen, sons-in-law Dave Mays, Chris Dickerson, and Chris Harahan, cousin Travis VanDyke, and brother-in-law Ed Owen.
The family hosted a luncheon following the burial at Kinsman Hall in East Athens, Pa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.