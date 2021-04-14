New York bear take tops 1,700
ALBANY — New York hunters took 1,723 black bears during the 2020 hunting seasons, Department of Environmental Conservation officials announced.
Hunters took an estimated 1,152 bears in the state’s Southern Zone, comparable to the record set in 2019 and 11% above the recent five-year average. While take in the regular season was lower than last year, hunters had record success during the early and bow seasons, statistics showed.
In the Northern Zone, hunters harvested an estimated 571 bears – the highest number since 2015. A productive early season in the Northern Zone is generally followed by a relatively low regular season harvest, with the reverse anticipated in the year to come. The 2020 bear harvest followed this pattern, with an early-season harvest that increased four-fold from 2019 and a regular-season take that dipped about 25% from the previous season.
The heaviest bear reported was a 500-pound (field dressed) bruin taken in Orange County.
Ohio sees second CWD case
HARPSTER, Ohio — Ohio has discovered a second case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a wild deer, Division of Natural Resources officials confirmed.
The CWD-infected deer – a mature doe – was shot by a hunter in Wyandot County. Testing confirmed after it was harvested in January during a controlled hunt on the Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area refuge, within two miles of the first positive location.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white- tailed deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk, and moose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans.
The first CWD-positive deer was a mature buck taken by a hunter on private property and confirmed in December 2020. The Ohio Division of Wildlife implemented its CWD response plan, which included enhanced surveillance within a 10-mile radius of the first positive location. Mandatory deer disease sample collection occurred during controlled hunts at Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, which is how the second positive was detected.
The Division of Wildlife had conducted routine surveillance for CWD since 2002, testing more than 30,000 deer without finding a CWD-positive deer in the wild herd. In 2020, about 4,500 deer were tested statewide.
CWD has previously been detected at captive deer breeding facilities in Ohio.
