Young
A very well attended graveside service for Louis R. Young, 85, of Waverly, N.Y. was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service. The service opened with the song, “Thank You for Giving to the Lord” by Ray Boltz. This song was chosen representing Louis’ life of service to His Lord which reached so many by the way he lived his life every day, filled with humility, kindness, generosity, and love. Pastor Linda shared from Matthew 5:12 and that for him his reward was great now that he was at home with his Lord and from Mathew 5 and Rev. 21 for family and friends that we would be comforted and one day there will be no more tears and all will rejoice.
Louis’ daughter-in-law, LuAnn Young and Andrea Minier sang, “He Touched Me.” The Pastor shared words for his wife, Geraldine, followed by their song from the day of their wedding, “Tender Love and Care.” Pastor Linda shared words and memories from his family and friends followed by the poem, “If Tomorrow Starts Without Me” read on behalf of the family by his granddaughter, Christine.
The pastor closed with John 14, II Corinthians 5:8, and Romans 14:8, closing with the words from the song, “Heaven Just Got a Little Sweeter for You.”
Military honors were accorded for the Army Veteran by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms; Mike Guilford, Color Guard; Tom Chamberlain, Marc Stroker, and Elizabeth Wagner, Firing Squad; Archie Campbell, Robert White, Jim Smith, Don Hunt, and Mark LeFollette and Bugler; Jim Smith.
