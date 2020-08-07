Lawrence A. “Larry” Beeman, 79, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Beeman’s Restaurant, 1356 Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa. The family requests that you follow current CDC guidelines. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.