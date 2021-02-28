Waverly tops Elmira to give Coach Kelly milestone win

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Waverley’s girls basketball team has had about as strong a season as possible in this most strange of years.
The season may not be full and there may be no postseason, but there are milestones to be reached.
Waverly’s girls knocked off previously undefeated Elmira 66-49 Saturday and in the process gave Coach Bob Kelly his 300th coaching win.
“It’s very special,” Kelly said. “The girls just show up each day and work hard. If I had a few words to describe this team, the first word that enters my mind is toughness, the next is heart and the glue is togetherness.
“But, I have so many to thank. My initial gratitude goes to a former principal of mine, who later would take a chance and hire an unpopular choice in me. I will never, ever forget that, and her. Sr. Mary Walter is a special person in so many ways and she has a place in my heart. Thank you Sister! So many players, so many young ladies with whom I was so lucky to have had enter my life. Some are mothers now, some professionals in the workforce and some pursuing their dreams and all of them are with me today.”
For Kelly there are a lot of others who helped him get to this milestone.
“My coaches — more importantly, my friends — are so huge in this, as we have had a lot of success. Steve Agan, Craig May, Dave Smithers, Joe Leonard, Melissa Kalec, Andy Mehalick from my time at Notre Dame. Joe Tomasso, Brian Wendela and Greg Vaughn from Waverly.
“Finally, my favorite team comes from within and that is my family. My daughters, who played for me, which was not an easy thing to do but to hear them reminisce and tell stories brings smiles to my face. I am lucky. Lastly, the person whom has sacrificed so much to allow me to pursue this gig is my bride, Patty. It has been pretty cool sharing this with her. Thanks babe!”
After a bit of a slow start in the first quarter, the Wolverines got their offense going and built an 11-point second-quarter lead.
Elmira got back within four, before Sidney Tomasso hit a pair of free throws to give Waverly a 28-22 lead at the half.
In the second half the Wolverines pulled away for the victory.
Tomasso had 28 points, with three threes and 9-for-10 shooting from the free throw line in the game. Tomasso has scored 20 or more points in every game this year.
Kennedy Westbrook had 15 points for the Wolverines and Gabby Picco had 11 points.
Lourden Benjamin had six points for Waverly and Peyton Shaw had four points, while Paige Robinson finished with two points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.