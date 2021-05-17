WHITNEY POINT — The Waverly Wolverines led 4-3 after four, when they scored 13 runs over the next three innings to get the 17-3 win over Whitney Point on Saturday.
Waverly got five in the fifth, four in the sixth and four in the seventh in the victory.
Joey Tomasso had three hits, with a double, an RBI and three runs scored and Jay Pipher, Brennan Traub, Nick VanHouten and Brady Blauvelt had two hits each.
Pipher had two doubles and scored two runs and Traub had three RBI and two runs scored. VanHouten had a double, three RBI and two runs scored and Blauvelt had three RBI and a run scored.
Ty Beeman had a double and two RBI, with two runs scored.
Caden Hollywood had a hit and scored three runs.
Thomas Hand and Derek Seymour scored runs in the game.
Jack Barrett struck out three in two innings, Blauvelt struck out seven in three innings of one-hit, shutout ball and Tomasso threw two perfect innings, striking out five.
