Athens' Lezak named PIAA Coach of the Year

ATHENS — He’s still trying to process it all.
Athens soccer has come a long way in recent years and now that Head Coach Jake Lezak has been named the PIAA Soccer Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season, that advancement has been recognized. The award was handed out Wednesday.
“I’m honored. I’m overwhelmed. It’s just been incredible,” Lezak said “It’s still sinking in, to think that, in all of Pennsylvania there are outstanding coaches in our state and to get an honor like this is just really humbling for me.
‘I’m really proud to receive it at the same time. They don’t just give those things away.”
Lezak noted that the program has achieved some degree of recognition in recent years and that the added notice may have played a role in the PIAA looking his way.
“It’s nice to see. At this point, we’ve been in the finals the last four years in a row. We’ve had two district titles out of that and a state playoff win for the first time in program history.”
And with Athens being a smaller school, Lezak said it’s an even bigger honor.
“You expect the top teams in the state in all of the classes to be looked at, especially the ones that usually go. They’re outstanding. They have great coaches and players. I think, in a way, they recognize that we’re there. We compete at that level. We play in AAA but we’re a AA school. We’re right in the mix. I think it’s great for us to step up to the next level, especially if you can make it into states and compete there. It gets the players ready if they want to play at the next level, and being such a small school, to be selected, it’s pretty incredible.”
As always, no award of this type is really an individual honor.
“It’s been 17 years, 16 as the head coach and we’ve come a long way. I stepped down one year and Dan (Lane) stepped in as the varsity coach when I was teaching at Cowanesque Valley. The team has worked very hard, the players have worked hard, the coaching staff (has worked hard).”
Lezak was also quick to give credit where credit is due.
“Dan and I get the support at home. Both of our wives have really stepped in and run the kids to where they need to be and picked up the slack while we’re chasing the team around.”
Lezak has again guided the Wildcats into the District IV playoffs and will play at home at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 against an opponent yet to be named.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.