WYSOX — The county’s Quilts of Valor Foundation met Saturday to make quilt tops at the Wysox Presbyterian Church.
Being that each quilt is unique, one can take up to four days to complete.
Though the group would love to surpass last year’s total of 40 completed quilts, the group could use more volunteers.
Quilts of Valor representative Carrol Ullo explained the Quilts of Valor Foundation and its mission to honor veterans.
“Quilts of Valor is a national initiative, it’s an organization that makes quilts for veterans who were touched by war.” said Ullo.
“This day is called the sew day, it was initiated by the Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2014,” she continued on.
Nineteen local quilters showed up Saturday to volunteer their time and skills to the cause. Other local organizations such as Friendship Quilters and Endless Mountain Quilt Guild were also present lending their expertise to help with the event.
Ullo continued to talk about the volunteers they have. “Everybody has a job that they do, some people piece, some people press, they’re just wonderful people.” She continued, “This year all across the United States, chapters of the National Quilt of Valor Foundation are participating. It’s always the first Saturday of February.”
When asked about why the sew day was started she responded, “It was to get people together, just like we are, to make tops to become quilts of valor.”
When quilts are awarded, they will go through an event called the Quilt of Valor Ceremony. When people become nominated, the foundation holds a celebration whether it takes place at their homes, churches, or even family reunions.
Anyone interested in nominating someone from the community may visit their website at bcqov.home.blog.
