Waverly Police are investigating a reported incident of a home invasion and a robbery (with force) at a Chemung Street, Waverly , NY residence.
The crime was reported to police on July 23rd , 2020 at 5:20 PM.
The elderly victim’s reported that on 7/23/2020 at 4:45 PM , three males forced entry into the house and demanded and stole money.
The victim’s reported that the intruders had handguns and threaten to harm the victims.
A female victim was assaulted during the incident. She received a head injury and is being treated at local hospital for the injury.
Waverly Police are being assisted by the New York State Police Troop C Forensic Identification Unit.
