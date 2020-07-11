Some people plan a vacation every year to a beach or take a cruise. For me, the only vacation “destination” I’ve had consistently in my GPS is only 40 miles away: The Glen.
Unfortunately, my yearly getaway to Watkins Glen International will not happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, I was not expecting the NASCAR race at The Glen to allow its normal 100,000-plus fans to be in attendance. I was hopeful that the leadership at WGI, NASCAR and New York State would find a way to allow some fans to be inside the sprawling track for the August race.
Worst case scenario, I was hoping to be able to use a press credential to at least attend the Cup Series race at The Glen.
On Wednesday, we all learned the real worst case scenario — NASCAR was moving the race away from Watkins Glen and down to Daytona.
When I first heard of the move, I was quick to blame Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
From what I read, it was because of the governor not giving NASCAR an exemption to the 14-day quarantine rule from people traveling to New York from states like Florida and North Carolina, which is the home of most NASCAR teams.
After doing some more digging, it seems that NASCAR was eligible for the same waiver to the quarantine rule that is allowing the New York Yankees and Mets to welcome teams from Florida as well as travel to the Sunshine State this summer.
So why isn’t NASCAR coming to The Glen in August?
NASCAR has said it was due to state health and safety regulations, while WGI President Michael Printup has been quoted as saying the cancellation was due to “logistical” concerns related to the pandemic.
There are probably plenty of reasons why the best drivers in the world won’t be wheeling around the 2.45 mile road course this summer.
Number one, it’s just easier for NASCAR teams to travel to Daytona rather than making the long trek to Upstate New York.
In that same vein, if WGI was going to be without fans — or extremely limited with its attendance — NASCAR made the fiscally conservative decision to save money and head to Daytona.
I think WGI and Cuomo should have been able to come up with a plan to get maybe half the normal fans in the track. Lets face it, The Glen has enough bleachers and space around the complex to spread people out.
But there was no way that Cuomo was going to allow 100,000 people to come to Watkins Glen — from all over the Northeast and even Canada — like they normally do.
The biggest losers in this whole situation are the business owners in Watkins Glen and throughout the Southern Tier. Even if the governor and WGI had agreed on letting a small percentage of the fans to attend the race, it wouldn’t come close to the revenue businesses made during a normal Glen weekend.
Now we need to focus on bringing NASCAR back to The Glen next year. Every time I see a race run on a “road course” like the Charlotte Roval or the Daytona road course, it gets me nervous.
There’s no doubt that NASCAR’s base is in the South, and I’ve heard fans from up this way talk about The Glen eventually being the odd man out.
That would be absolutely ridiculous as WGI is one of the only tracks to consistently sell out over the past five or six years. But you never know when it comes to a business — and let’s face it, that’s what NASCAR is.
Watkins Glen International is one of the most historic tracks in the country, and the NASCAR race has been voted as the best race multiple times in recent years — it should be treated as one of the sport’s premier destinations.
Let’s all hope this is a one-year hiatus and that we can all head back to The Glen next August — I know I’ll be counting down the days til my next vacation.
