The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Dylan J. Olmstead, 28, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Olmstead following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on June 10, 2020.
Corie Ripley, 26, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, controlled substance, minors in vehicle, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ripley for the offense occurring on August 20, 2020.
John Bellows, 46, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in LeRoy Township on January 6, 2021.
Melissa D. Ackley, 32, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 36 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, controlled substance, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving while suspended/revoked, 6th or subsequent offense, a summary offense, and two counts of possession of controlled substance, misdemeanors.
Trooper Tyler Edwards and Trooper Nicholas Walters both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ackley following investigations of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 15, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
Jon-Luc Packard, 29, of Gillett, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250.00, for the offenses of 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Packard following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wells Township on July 5, 2020.
Katelyn M. Roach, 28, Sayre, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months and 72 hours to 18 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving under the influence (controlled substance), first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Roach for the offenses occurring on December 26, 2020.
Joshua Babcock, 22, from Barton, was sentenced to the Bradford County Treatment Court, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree, driving under the influence (controlled substance) first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Babcock following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on August 21, 2020.
Keith Fellers, 38, of Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 42 months to 8 years, court costs and restitution of $250.00, for the offenses of robbery, threat of serious bodily injury, a felony of the first degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Fellers for the offenses occurring on September 6, 2020.
