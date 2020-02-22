Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Dana Owlett, 44, Addison, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Owlett for the offense on August 5, 2019.
Derek Hunsinger, 29, Ulster, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 120 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug and Alcohol Combo), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hunsinger for the offense occurring on July 5, 2019.
Aaron Barth, 32, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months and fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of Theft by Unlawful taking, one a misdemeanor of the second degree and the other a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Barth for the offenses occurring on February 15, 2019, February 23, 2019, and March 1, 2019.
Edward Crawford, 50, New Albany, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police arrested Crawford for the offense occurring on June 22, 2019.
Jessica Parker, 32, of South Port, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 141 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months and fines of $700.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Attempted Retail Theft, misdemeanor of the first degree, and one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officers VanFleet, Stackhouse and Condusta, of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Parker for the offenses occurring on May 16, 2019, June 28, 2019, and October 19, 2018.
Steven Stack, 39, Lockwood, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 24 months to 48 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Obstruction of Administration Of Justice, misdemeanors of the second degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stack following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on February 27, 2020.
Daniel Bellows, 51, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of six months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Neglect of Care-(Dependent Person), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on August 29, 2018.
Timothy Bellows, 51, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, plus costs, for the offense of Recklessly Endangerment of another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on August 28, 2018.
Gabriel Spencer, 43, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months to 23 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Spencer for the offenses occurring on March 20, 2019.
Brandy Eakins, 36, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for one year, nine months to six years, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree and Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Sergeant Joshua Thompson and Trooper Justin Walton both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Eakins following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on January 22, 2019.
James Carr, 29, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Carr for the offense occurring on December 8, 2018.
Garrett Morgan, 29, Athens, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate),a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morgan for the offense occurring on April 5, 2019.
Sean Mullen, 32, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Mullen’s sentences are Aggregate=six years to 12 years.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mullen following investigation of an incident that occurred on Troy Borough on June 27, 2019.
Troy Clookey, 38, Tunkhannock, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (second in 10),a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Clookey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on March 15, 2019.
Bradley Travis, 22, LeRaysville, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $25.00, restitution of $23.54, plus costs, for the offense of Access Device Fraud, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Travis following investigation of an incident that occurred in Pike Township on August 28, 2019.
Renee Hadlock, 34, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 12 months, fines of $50.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Hadlock had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Trooper Justin Walter of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hadlock following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on October 2, 2018.
Justin Martin, 36, Elkland, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 days to two years, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (third in 10), a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on April 20, 2019.
Joan Peters, 52, Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 31 months to 95 months, 29 days, fines of $800.00, restitution of $210.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Retail Theft, felonies of the third degree. Peters had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Peters for the offense occurring on June 26, 2019.
Rodney Van Galder, 27, Wellsburg, NY, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence,(1st in 10), a misdemeanor.
