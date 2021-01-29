Editor,
Congressional gerrymandering is a practice intended to establish an unfair political advantage for a particular party by manipulating voting district boundaries.
In Pennsylvania, the process takes place every 10 years to account for changes in population identified by the most recent census. The leaders of the party in control of the House and Senate, usually Republicans, decide the boundaries.
On January 2018, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the existing map, saying it “clearly, plainly and palpably” violated the state constitution. After the deadline for the General Assembly to submit a new plan to the governor expired, the Court released a new congressional map to take effect for the May 15, 2018 primaries.
Unfortunately, after several attempts to improve the process were not taken up by the legislature, nothing has changed, and soon the Republicans will have at it again. We need Pennsylvania to give the responsibility for drawing voting districts over to an independent commission who will make districts fair and contiguous. Contact your Representative and tell them to clean up gerrymandering.
Having been rebuffed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, House Republicans (no Democrat is a co-sponsor) are trying to ram through a new bill, HB38, to establish judicial gerrymandering without any public input, discussion or debate.
HB 38 is a constitutional amendment that would establish judicial districts in Pennsylvania and allow legislators to gerrymander districts not only to give one party an advantage in winning district elections, but also to allow them to control the courts as a whole and potentially receive preferential treatment from judges hearing and reviewing appeals.
Instead of being able to vote for every judge on the Supreme, Commonwealth and Superior Courts, voters would only be able to vote for judges that lived in their region. There is no good reason to elect judges by district. Unlike representation in the legislature, where local needs are a critical part of effectively representing the needs of the people in a district, there is no “Bradford County way” or “Tioga County way” to interpret statutes or our Constitution.
The law is the law — wherever you live.
If passed, Pennsylvania would become the only state to allow legislators to freely manipulate district boundaries. Now is the time to contact your Representative and say no to HB38. However since both Tina Pickett and Clint Owlett are co-sponsors of this bill, your only option for change may be at the voting booth.
John Palmer
Athens
