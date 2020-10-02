TAC members' exhibition on display

OWEGO — Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 8th Annual Members’ Exhibition will open Friday, October 2, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gallery at TAC, 179 Front St., Owego. Work from the following members are on display:
Kathye E. Arrington; Amy Hoi Ngan Hsiao; Mary Mack; Tina Bradley Gain; Michael Husted; Alice Mischke; Susan Camin; Timothy Jackson ; Ann Pellegrino; Carolyn Campbell; Sara Kinch ; Suzanne Poe; Christine Capriglione; Chris Knickerbocker; Melissa Restuccia; Donna Cheresnowski; Suzanne M. Lachman; Rod Reynolds; Rachel Consolazio; Dr. Sonji Lee; Kim Ezra Shienbaum; Cynthia Cratsley; Michelle Leonard; Laura Jaen Smith; T. Benjamin Hobbs; Carol Livermore; Marty Schneider; Yvonne Robare Hobbs; George Lohmann; Carrie D. Tornatore; and Mari Townsend
The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)
The exhibition will run from Oct. 2 — 31, Tues. — Sat., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Owego. It will also be available online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.
