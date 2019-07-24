Sayre summer concert series continues tonight and Friday

SAYRE — The William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series continues this week with performances by the Stoutmen tonight and Spexxx on Friday, July 26. Both performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the historic bandstand at Howard Elmer Park.
The concert series is presented by the Sayre Community Corporation in association with the Borough of Sayre and the Guthrie Healthcare System free to the public every summer.
Additional event sponsors include the following local businesses; Gannon Associates, Foster Law Office, Landy & Kilmer Insurance, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pat Haggerty Dance Studio, Landy & Rossettie, Univest Municipal Pension Services, Tioga Downs, Vacri Construction Corporation, Elderwood at Waverly, Bradford County Tourism Agency, Stiffler-McGraw, Teledair Communications, First Citizens Community Bank, The Morning Times, and WATS/WAVR-FM 102.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.