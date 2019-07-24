Sayre summer concert series continues tonight and Friday
The Stoutmen are performing at tonight’s installment of the Sayre summer concert series.

 Submitted photo

SAYRE — The William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series continues this week with performances by the Stoutmen tonight and Spexxx on Friday, July 26. Both performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the historic bandstand at Howard Elmer Park.

The concert series is presented by the Sayre Community Corporation in association with the Borough of Sayre and the Guthrie Healthcare System free to the public every summer.

Additional event sponsors include the following local businesses; Gannon Associates, Foster Law Office, Landy & Kilmer Insurance, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pat Haggerty Dance Studio, Landy & Rossettie, Univest Municipal Pension Services, Tioga Downs, Vacri Construction Corporation, Elderwood at Waverly, Bradford County Tourism Agency, Stiffler-McGraw, Teledair Communications, First Citizens Community Bank, The Morning Times, and WATS/WAVR-FM 102.

