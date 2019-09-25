ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens’ TJ Toscano led a 1-2-4 finish for the Athens boys as the Wildcats’ cross country teams split with Towanda Tuesday afternoon at Round Top Park.
Athens will run in the McQuaid Invitational on Saturday.
Sayre’ without a full team, was swept by Northeast Bradford and Canton.
Sayre will join Athens and Troy at Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
Boys
Athens 20, Towanda 42
Toscano led from wire to wire and was never really challenged on the way a to a winning time of 18 minutes, 14 seconds.
Kyle Anthony placed second in 18:41 with Matt Gorsline in fourth in 19:04.
Rounding out the scoring for Athens in sixth and seventh, respectively, were Connor Dahl (19:43), and Brendan Jones (20:23.15) who outsprinted teammate Nate Prickett (20:23.91) to the line.
NEB 15, Sayre 50
Canton 15, Sayre 50
NEB 19, Canton 40
LITCHFIELD — Without a full team, Sayre’s two losses were technically via forfeit.
It may not have mattered much as NEB runners, led by Dylan Brown with a 19:17, nailed down the top three overall spots to get the sweep.
Sayre’s first runner to cross the line was Logan Goodreau who was 13th in 22:52. Teammate Nathan Romano was 14th in 22:56, and Sayre’s Jake Henry took 16th with a time of 23:57.
Girls
Towanda 19, Athens 42
Athens’ Emma Bronson stayed with meet winner Erica Locke of Towanda throughout, but Locke posted a 22:09 to get the individual win over Bronson (22:32).
Towanda took the next four positions to win the meet with ease.
Elizabeth Carey was the second Athens runner to cross as she took seventh with a time of 27:43.
Also scoring for Athens were Arin Rockwell, 12th with a 30:07; Allyson Rockwell, 13th in 30:16; and Emily King, 14th in 30:24.
NEB 15, Sayre 50
Canton 15, Sayre 50
Canton 16, NEB 46
LITCHFIELD — See above regarding Sayre’s team status.
What Sayre did have on the girls’ side of the scoresheet was a meet winner. Kayla Hughey ran a 22:36 to beat Canton’s Sara Saar to the finish line by eight seconds.
Also running for the Redskins were Lucy Coller, eighth with a time of 25:43, and Corey Ault who ran a 20:37 to take 13th.
