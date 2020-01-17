Sayre tops Canton

SAYRE — Matt Lane and Corbin Brown each popped for 16 points as Sayre used a second-quarter push to post a 60-52 win over Canton in a Northern Tier League contest Friday night.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk had 10 of his 15 ponts in the first period, but the Warrior’s efforts were matched by the combination of Zach Moore and Lane as the teams ended the first quarter tied at 15-15.
Brown started to exert his influence in the second quarter as the Redskins took a 30-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Sayre extended its lead by two points in the third and Canton could only get those two back in the fourth.
Connor Young added nine points for Sayre, and Moore ended his night with eight points.
Cooper Kitchen had 12 points, Zach Rentzel added nine points and Ben Knapp ended the night with eight points for Canton.
Spencer-Van Etten 73, Groton 67
SPENCER — Spencer-Van Etten’s Panthers clawed their way to a 13-point lead through three quarters and held on to defeat Groton 73-67 in an IAC game Friday night.
Matt Byrne erupted for 33 points, netting nine own the first quarter as S-VE took a 14-9 lead. In the second period, Byrne added nine more to help the Panthers take a 33-22 lead at the break. S-VE had a 49-36 lead when the fourth quarter opened.
Garrett Vanbenschoten, who led Groton with 18 points, was heating up through the third quarter and had eight of those points down the stretch. James Lucey had eight of his 12 in the fourth quarter.
S-VE’s Byrne, though, stayed steady with 10 points in the fourth and the Panthers hit nine of 14 free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Byrne also had 13 rebounds in the win. James Sutherlin ended the night with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Marcus Brock finished with 13 points and six rebounds for S-VE.
In addition to Vanbenschoten and Lucey, the Indians got 11 points from Kalib Manning and Kade Eldred.
S-VE will host Marathon at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Union Springs 57, Tioga 44
TIOGA CENTER — Host Tioga stayed with Union Springs for a while, but the Wolves eventually pulled away for the win.
Union Springs led 11-9 after a quarter and 20-15 at the half.
Tioga was locked in a 35-28 game through three, but the Wolves popped for 22 points in the fourth — partially because of hitting eight of 11 free throws down the stretch.
Sam Taylor led Tioga with 23 points, Caleb Allen had eight points and Ethan Perry had six points.
Jose Reyes led Union Springs with 17 points and Chris Daum had 15 points.
Tioga will host Deposit/Hancock at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.