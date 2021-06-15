ATHENS' KAYLEIGH MILLER
School: Athens

Athlete: Kayleigh Miller

Sports: Volleyball, Basketball

Awards: NTL Basketball POY in 2020, 1st Team NTL 2020 and 2021 Volleyball and Basketball

Class rank/GPA: Fourth out of 150/3.95

NTL/District/State Championships and honors: NTL Showdown Champs Basketball in 2018 and 2020; District Finals in basketball and volleyball in 2020.

Academic awards/honors: 4th in class. National Honor Society.

Future plans: Penn College to play basketball

Athletic Director: JB Sullivan

Principal: Corey Mosher

Parents: Brian and Kirsten Miller

