NEWFIELD — Tioga’s winning recipe included a pair of eight-run innings and a two-hitter by its No. 2 pitcher. The result was a 24-2 pasting of Newfield’s Trojans by the Tigers.
The Lady Tigers rapped out 24 hits and took advantage of nine walks in the five-inning game. The only Tioga player without a hit was curtesy runner Mackenzie Luther, who scored three runs running for Mykenzie Thetga, who had four hits — including a home run — with three RBI and her run.
Julia Bellis also had four hits with a double and a triple, three RBI and two runs.
Olivia Ayres was also strong at the plate with four hits and added three runs and two RBI.
Kindra Wessels only had three hits, but her output included a home run and a double. She also had three RBI and three runs. Alissa Hine’s three-hit day included a double, three runs and one RBI.
Abby Foley and Rachel Feeko added two hits each. Feeko had a single and a double with three runs and one RBI and Foley also had one RBI and scored once.
Also for Tioga, Gabby Foley had a single, one RBI and three runs, and Austyn Vance had a hit and two runs.
Hine threw the two-hitter and allowed two walks and two runs, one earned. She also fanned six.
Olivia Schwoeble and Ashlee Pealo had the hits and runs for Newfield with Schwoeble and Reese credited with an RBI each.
Tioga will host Candor at 5 p.m. on Monday.
———
Note: Waverly dropped a 10-5 decision to Edison Friday night. No further information was available as of press time due to technical difficulties.
