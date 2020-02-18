Shepard Road a hazard

A section of Shepard Road near the New York State border is at drive-at-your-own-risk shape. It’s been a problem for several years, and the remedy seems to be to just add dirt to it. Now it’s like a washboard — riddled with potholes. If it’s wet, it’s very slippery. Maybe in the spring it can be fixed properly instead of using the band-aid remedy over and over again.

Employment numbers in the Valley

It was interesting to read in the Morning Times how many people work at Guthrie. Could the reporters let us know what other major employers there are in the Valley, and the number of employees each, including: school districts, municipalities, Leprino’s, the CVS warehouse, railroad and all the Dandys?

