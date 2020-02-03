TOWANDA – Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) today announced that application forms for the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for the 2019 tax year are now available at her district offices in Towanda and Sayre.
Eligible participants can receive a rebate of up to $650 based on their rent or property taxes paid in 2019. The program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 years or older, widows and widowers 50 years or older, and those 18 years or older with permanent disabilities.
Eligibility income limits are set at the following levels, excluding 50 percent of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Railroad Retirement Tier 1 benefits:
- $0 to $8,000, maximum $650 rebate (homeowners and renters).
- $8,001 to $15,000, maximum $500 rebate (homeowners and renters).
- $15,001 to $18,000, maximum $300 rebate (homeowners only).
- $18,001 to $35,000, maximum $250 rebate (homeowners only).
Pickett reminds residents that they need not pay a private entity for assistance in filing the forms. Copies of the forms, as well as assistance with filing them, are available at her offices at no cost. Those wishing to stop by the Sayre office for assistance should make an appointment in advance by calling 570-888-9011. Those needing help from the Towanda office can just stop by at 320 Main St.
Applicants should be prepared to provide all the necessary income, property tax or rental information required to process claims quickly and accurately. Applications are due by June 30.
A link to additional information about the program, as well as access to downloadable forms, is also available at her website at www.RepPickett.com.
Since the rebate program’s inception in 1971, older and disabled adults have received more than $6.9 billion in property tax and rent relief.
