In a blink of time, summer will be over, and a new school year will begin. What will the new school year bring to the lives of our communities’ children? Will it be a year of success, good grades and getting back with friends or will it bring the stress of a new school, difficulty with school work, and anxiety over not fitting in?
The Foster Grandparent Program is designed to bring relief to struggling students, by placing Foster Grandparent volunteers in local schools and Head Starts, where under the direction of a teacher, they assists youngsters to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally. As a school grandparent, they may listen to a child read, review spelling words, or impart positive social interactions, or perhaps give a needed hug or an encouraging word.
Pictured is Foster Grandparent Emily Campbell working with a student at W R Croman Elementary School in Troy, Pa. Here are her feelings on the Foster Grandparent Program:
“If you are looking for something to make your life have more meaning, why don’t you try becoming a Foster Grandparent, which is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging in Towanda, Pa.? The program assigns the volunteer to work in an elementary classroom helping the children. I enjoy helping the children complete projects that are difficult for them. A little hug and praise go a long way in dealing with problems in school and at home.”
“The Foster Grandparent Program has helped me be socially connected. It has helped me feel I have something to make my life meaningful. Two years ago my husband died, and I felt lost and alone. When I started working as a volunteer, those feelings began to lessen. I felt like I had something to get out of bed for.”
“If you would like to have a fuller and happier life, I would recommend becoming a Foster Grandparent.”
How do the schools feel about the Foster Grandparents in their schools? W R Croman currently has four Foster Grandparents. Here is a statement from the W R Croman principal Steve Brion:
“We at W R Croman love the work of our Foster Grandparents. They give us a “grandparent” for students who may not have grandparents. Our grandparents are caring and compassionate and above all willing to listen. They help us in so many ways, but our children really like the one on one experience they get with our Foster Grandparents. They listen to our students’ stories and they help them to learn difficult concepts. We at W R Croman love the Foster Grandparent Program for all of these reasons and more. “
New Foster Grandparents are necessary to meet children’s needs in local schools and Head Starts. The Foster Grandparent Program is recruiting people age 55 and over, who enjoy kids, to attend four day pre-service training classes this summer to be ready to help students in a preschool or elementary classroom this fall.
Foster Grandparents also enjoy a small monetary reimbursement, paid holidays and paid days off. Foster Grandparents also get to meet other people who love being a positive influence in the lives of our neighborhood kids.
So, please call (locally) 570-265-6121 or (toll free) 1-800-982-4343 and find out more about the Foster Grandparent Program. The Foster Grandparent Program locally covers four counties (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga).
The Foster Grandparent Program is federally funded by the Corporation of National Community Service and the Bradford County United Way. The Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County; the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners, and the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
