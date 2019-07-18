OWEGO — Last week, Tioga County Legislators issued a proclamation declaring July as Great Outdoors Month, urging residents to enjoy all that the county and region have to offer.
“Great Outdoors Month is an opportunity for Upstate New Yorkers to experience and explore … our beautiful natural surroundings,” legislators said. “Outdoor activities such as walking, bicycling, hiking, boating and camping are great ways to enjoy the outdoors and to encourage children in the importance of outdoor play.”
Studies have shown that stepping outside can be beneficial both physically and mentally, legislators noted.
“Tioga County is a beautiful place to enjoy outdoor activities,” legislators said. “The legislature encourages residents and visitors to hike out trails, boat our waterways, explore our parks, breathe our fresh clean air and simply relish in the nature of Tioga County.”
Among the overlooked places to explore in the county is Oakley Corners State Forest, for example. Located on the eastern side of the county, visitors can find parking along Hullsville Road, which intersects with Dutchtown Road at roughly the midpoint of the forest.
Trails can be accessed at both parking locations, as well as relatively easy access to the pond.
In total, the New York State Department of Conservation cites 13 miles of multi-use marked trails, which vary in difficulty from beginner, to intermediate and advanced.
Trails are marked by color and number. Beginner trails are gentle-sloped and are generally less than a mile in length. Intermediate and advanced trails have more steep slopes and some sections have fairly difficult side slopes to navigate.
In addition to hiking, DEC authorizes boating, fishing, mountain biking, bird watching, and primitive camping, as well as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Historically, the forest was designated between 1933 and 1947 in an effort to reduce soil erosion problems, produce forest products and provide future recreational opportunities, according to DEC.
Prior to state forest designation, the majority of the property was “former pasture or tilled acreage that was suffering from poor agricultural practices.”
Since that time, DEC planted over 830,000 pine, spruce and larch trees, resulting in a nearly entirely forested area.
Additional locations to explore throughout the county will appear throughout future editions of the Morning Times this month.
