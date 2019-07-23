Sara Sivers, of Gannon Associates Insurance, was recently awarded the Patriot Award.
Patriot Awards are awarded to individual supervisors and reflect the efforts made to support members of the National Guard and Reserve Force through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.
The Patriot Award is the first in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s (ESGR) series of awards. An employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member, may nominate individual supervisors for support provided directly to the nominating Service member and his or her family.
Gannon Associates Insurance employee, Kyle Mulrain, nominated Sara and said, “I nominated Sara because she was very supportive and understanding about my military commitments and all that is involved. I have heard fellow soldiers express frustrations that some employers have issue with them needing time off from work for military activities. Some employers even discriminate or won’t even look to hire someone serving because we can be called to serve at any time.”
Our Nation has relied heavily on Guard and Reserve Service members for over 380 years. Employer support enhances retention rates in the Armed Forces and, in the end, strengthens our national security.
ESGR grants a series of Department of Defense awards. Many of these awards are progressive, with each building upon the previous. Recognizing supportive employers is vital to ESGR’s mission. ESGR’s 54 State Committees actively promote awards as a key element in furthering employer support while strengthening relationships between service members and employers. These Department of Defense awards honor the sacrifices made by so many employers year after year.
