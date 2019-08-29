ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township Supervisors will consider adopting a resolution in support of the establishment of an independent voting district board, as presented at their meeting Wednesday evening.
A volunteer from Fair Districts Pennsylvania, Chris Eng, asked the board to support a resolution for redistricting in an independent manner.
Noting that gerrymandering has been a significant concern in Pennsylvania, a group of citizens has organized in order to help push against the dividing of districts on a party basis.
Eng noted that the recent evolution of online data mining has been used to optimize voting districts in order for certain parties to retain enough votes for candidates to retain their elected positions.
The resolution would call for the formation of a non-partisan board that would consist of four Republicans, four Democrats and three independents, who would utilize census data to form non-partisan voting districts.
“We want an independent system where some voters are not being cut out,” said Eng. “It’s not a partisan issue — gerrymandering happens on both sides, and we want to get rid of this process.”
Supervisors agreed to delve deeper into the issue and vote at a later date.
