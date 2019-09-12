WATKINS GLEN – All in all Tuesday was a good day for Waverly’s cross country teams as the boys went 4-0 and the girls finished 3-1 in a five-way meet with Watkins Glen, Lansing, Notre Dame and Groton.
Boys
Waverly finished with 33 points at Watkins Glen State Park to beat Watkins Glen with 56, Lansing with 69, Notre Dame with 83 and Groton with 123
Watkins Glen standout Gabe Planty won the meet with a time of 16 minutes, 20.24 seconds, but Waverly had three of the next four positions. Colin Wright was second with a time of 16:37.29. Kaden Wheeler was fourth for Waverly with a time of 17:57.38 and teammate Nate Ackley was fifth with a time of 18:00.71.
Also scoring for Waverly were Brandon Bubniak, eighth in 18:09.20, and Jayden Rose, 13th in 18:44.57.
Girls
Waverly’s Sheridan Talada was just a few paces behind race winner Alyssa Walker from Notre Dame and the Lady Wolverines as a team were a few paces behind the Crusaders.
Walker won the race in 18:38.97 with Talada second in 18:51.84.
ND finished with 30 points followed by Waverly with 45 and Lansing with 51. Groton. Watkins Glen and Groton did not field complete teams.
Liz Fritzen placed sixth for Waverly with a time of 20:46.25; Olivia Nittinger took eighth in 21:17.04; Paige Ackley was 10th in 21:41.57.
Also scoring for Waverly was Hali Jenner, who was 22nd with a time of 27:48.75.
Modified
Waverly’s Liam Wright ran a 10:34.60 to win the modified race and teammates Jake VanHouten (11:02.99) and Peyton Fravel (11:12.59) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Elizabeth Vaughn led the ladies across the finish line with a time of 11:42.96.
