Penn-York Valley Project GROW, a local 501©3 non-profit, is proud to report the successful completion of our seventh consecutive annual summer Youth Training Initiative (YTI) in conjunction with the BOCES Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).
Nine area youth from Tioga County between the ages of 14 and 16 participated in the five-week program during July and early August. Participants were paid an hourly wage to maintain four Project GROW garden sites in Waverly gaining hands-on learning both outside in the community teaching gardens and also in the kitchen classroom.
Participants maintained garden sites and helped to grow an extensive variety of vegetables, herbs and special flowers known for attracting pollinators. Garden chores included weeding, edging, watering, planting, mowing/weed whacking, harvesting, laying down mulch and turning compost.
A new irrigation system was also assembled. Garden pests such as squash bugs and Japanese beetles were managed mostly by hand as we choose not to use chemicals or pesticides in our gardens. Plenty of garlic was harvested for curing and cucumbers and fresh dill grown in the gardens were utilized to keep a steady supply of quick dill refrigerator pickles.
Fresh broccoli, sweet peas and green beans were eaten as raw snacks fresh off the vine/plant and helped to keep everyone fueled for extensive garden work on hot summer days. All pots used for plant starts this season were cleaned and organized in the greenhouse for our reuse next spring.
Over 40 recipes were prepared from garden-fresh produce during the program including kale smoothies, hearty salad greens with homemade dressing, kale chips, basil pesto, carrot hummus, garden salsa, guacamole, banana bread, zucchini bread, avocado toast, sprouted lentil burgers, roasted beets with feta, bruschetta, garlic pizza, seedy oat crackers, sautéed swiss chard, zucchini noodles (also known as zoodles), herbal freezer pops, etc. Excess produce that is not used in the kitchen classroom during our youth program is shared with dedicated volunteers as work-share or donated to local food pantries for those in our community that are in need.
Project GROW again hosted several guest educators that presented on a variety of specialized topics. This season, the guest educators (who are local professionals) shared curriculum/experience in herbal wildcrafting, plant identification/wild weeds, a scything demo, intro to career preparation/resume building/interviewing techniques, sprouting, meeting nutritional needs on a vegan diet, and also a building workshop to refurbish our garden farm stand at our Lincoln St. garden. The founder of Project GROW also paid a special visit to share tips on “an honorable harvest” adopted from the principles of permaculture.
While Project GROW has received generous grant funding for this program in the past, this season Project GROW funded the Summer Youth Training Initiative in its entirety, covering a stipend for a program supervisor and funds for groceries to supplement the garden-fresh produce for meal preparation. Special thanks to guest educators who donated their time and also to Waverly Schools for the part-time use of their kitchen classroom for us to prepare plant-based meals during the program.
Project GROW continues our youth education with our weekly Mad Kitchen Club program in collaboration with the Mad Hatter Café during the Fall/Winter season. This FREE program welcomes local children ages 10-14 to prepare healthy after-school snacks in a fun and supportive environment with their peers. Each child receives recipe(s) to take home to their family at the end of each class.
Would you like to help us to improve the health and well-being of our local community? For more information about our organization or to make a donation to support our youth programs, visit www.valleyprojectgrow.org. We continue to seek out new ways to serve our mission “cultivating opportunity, education, and inspiration in our community to value, access, and grow healthy food.” We are so grateful to the local community for your continued support of our programs!
