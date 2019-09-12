ATHENS – The Athens volleyball squad pulled away from a 1-1 tie to post back-to-back set wins and top Wyalusing 3-1 in Northern Tier League play Tuesday night.
After a resounding 25-13 win in the first set, Athens dropped the second set 27-25.
The Lady Wildcats then regrouped and won the nest two sets 25-19 and 25-20.
Kayleigh Miller ran the floor to perfection, putting up 31 assists with eight digs.
“Kayleigh Miller led the floor and pushed her hitters,” said Athens Coach Heather Hanson.
Many of those assists went to Leah Liechty, who cranked out 14 kills. Cassidy Stackpole packaged 16 digs with six aces and Jenny Ryan added six kills and five aces.
“Cassidy Stackpole had an intimidating and terrifying serve,” said Hanson. “She set the tone for the first game.
“Jenny Ryan was solid with kills, serves and assists.”
Also for Athens, Taylor Field racked up 15 digs; Haley Barry had 11 digs and Kylie Jayne rocked six kills.
“Taylor Field came through in the fourth game with some steady aggressive serves,” added Hanson. “Kylie Jayne had some smart hits, and Haley Barry always ends up serving on game point. She always does a great job of getting an aggressive serve over in that stressful situation.”
Athens will host Cowanesque Valley at 7:15 on Friday.
--------
Northeast Bradford 3, Sayre 1
SAYRE – Down 2-0 on set scores of 25-10 and 25-18, Sayre rallied for a 25-13 win in the third set.
NEB, though, won a close fourth set 25-23 to close out the teams’ NTL match.
Julia Boyle led Sayre with 15 assists, 10 points, six digs and two blocks; and Maddie Dutra added nine kills, 10 points and seven digs.
Also for Sayre, Lexi Post had nine digs, Maddie Wilson had eight points and Gabby Randall had three kills.
JV: Sayre won the JV match 2-0 on set scores of 25-15 and 25-21.
Sayre will visit Canton on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.