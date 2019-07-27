OWEGO — With the recent proposal for what could be the largest hemp processing site in the Northeast, the local economy could get a boost into a booming national industry.
While the site — located at 700 Broad St. Extension in Waverly — for High End Multi-use Processing (HEMP) has not yet gained local approval, it’s worth looking at the potential economic impact of not only the project in particular, but some of the figures surrounding the recent boon in industrial hemp.
“The immediate (local) impact is that we’re taking a long-time vacant building in Waverly, and we’re putting people to work there,” said county Economic Development and Planning Director LeeAnn Tinney. “That building has been empty for years and years, so as far as a productive use of the building, that’s what we like to see.”
The 100,756 square foot facility would be able to process roughly 2,000 pounds of hemp per hour, or roughly one acre’s worth of crop.
“It’s no secret that our agricultural community struggles,” Tinney said. “Whether it’s with regulations from the new (state) bill passed that requires paying overtime, or regulations for things like water runoff, the ag community is stressed to the max right now.”
“So, to bring in the possibility of a crop that could help revitalize the ag community, we want to do what we can to help that,” she continued. “I see this (project) as one of those tools to be able to really help.”
“That being said, (the) project will be bringing in product from out of state, but in the mean time, we can look to advance the growth of hemp here in the county,” she said.
Tinney noted that the local farming community, as a whole, has expressed a “cautious interest.”
“The science of the growing is very intense,” Tinney explained. “It has to be harvested at a very specific time in the growth (cycle), otherwise it becomes not usable.”
“It’s very closely monitored, because you get over certain levels (of THC) the crop is destroyed,” said Tinney. “It’s not a simple thing, so the farmers are going to have to be schooled on that, but (Jeff Luciano of HEMP) has already been doing that.”
“He’s very knowledgable on that aspect, but there will be a learning curve for everyone as it goes forward,” she said.
“As with any kind of business like this, you hope for spinoff,” Tinney said. “You can’t really say for sure, but I would expect there would be some spinoff business as a result of it being right here locally.”
The proposed processing site is funded entirely through private investment and seeks no sales or property tax abatements.
“I think this is a legitimate win for our area,” she said. “It could have far-reaching effects.”
Regarding the possibility to tap into a growing national market, the hemp market as a whole consists of more than 25,000 products.
Study data compiled last year by Congressional Research Service (CRS) found that current industry estimates peg U.S. hemp product sales at nearly $700 million annually.
However, that figure could continue to increase.
CRS also found that “little detailed information is available on some other hemp-based sectors, such as for use in construction, biofuels, paper, textiles, or other manufacturing uses” as U.S. production remains in its infancy.
Additionally, the Hemp Industries Association (HIA) claims that U.S. hemp retail sales have increased by about 10% to more than 20% annually since 2011 — much of this growth is attributable to sales of hemp-based body products, supplements, and foods. Combined, these categories accounted for more than two-thirds of the value of U.S. retail sales in 2016.
“Current challenges facing the industry include the need to re-establish agricultural supply chains, breed varieties with modern attributes, upgrade harvesting equipment, modernize processing and manufacturing, and identify new market opportunities,” CRS researchers found, noting that hemp was widely grown throughout the U.S. from the colonial period through the mid-1800s.
HIA data shows hemp-based product sales by category, as of 2016: personal care, 24 percent; CBD, 19 percent; food, 19 percent; industrial applications, 18 percent; consumer textiles, 14 percent; and other consumer products, 2 percent.
While the Waverly processing site seeks to only export CBD, another processing site is expected to break ground in Kirkwood, N.Y., offering area farmers another outlet for selling their crop.
That site, operated by the large Canadian company Canopy Growth, represents a $150 million investment, and has garnered support from elected officials like U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Other local media outlet interviews with Canopy Growth officials have noted their interest in partnering with area farmers.
