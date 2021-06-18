School: Athens
Athlete: Asher Ellis
Sports: Soccer, swimming,
track and field
Letters earned: 8
Awards: District IV Champion Javelin and Discus, State Qualifier. First Team NTL Goalkeeper 2020
Class rank/GPA: 37th out of 150;3.8
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: 2018-2020 NTL champion soccer teams, 2021 NTL champion swim team, 3 NTL champion track teams
NTL/District/State Championships and honors: District Champs Soccer 2018, District Finalists 2019 Soccer, District Champ 2021 Javelin and Discus
Academic awards/honors: National Honor Society
Future plans: Elmira College to play men’s soccer
Athletic Director: JB Sullivan
Principal: Corey Mosher
Parents: Jeff and Liz Ellis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.