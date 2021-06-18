Asher Ellis
School: Athens

Athlete: Asher Ellis

Sports: Soccer, swimming,

track and field

Letters earned: 8

Awards: District IV Champion Javelin and Discus, State Qualifier. First Team NTL Goalkeeper 2020

Class rank/GPA: 37th out of 150;3.8

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: 2018-2020 NTL champion soccer teams, 2021 NTL champion swim team, 3 NTL champion track teams

NTL/District/State Championships and honors: District Champs Soccer 2018, District Finalists 2019 Soccer, District Champ 2021 Javelin and Discus

Academic awards/honors: National Honor Society

Future plans: Elmira College to play men’s soccer

Athletic Director: JB Sullivan

Principal: Corey Mosher

Parents: Jeff and Liz Ellis

