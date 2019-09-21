WAVERLY — The Waverly girls soccer team jumped out to a 5-0 halftime lead over visiting Tioga on Friday afternoon and the Lady Wolverines never looked back as they cruised to an 11-1 win.
Kennedy Westbrook scored twice in the opening half with Sadie VanAllen, Lea VanAllen and Gabby Picco also finding the back of the net in the opening period.
Melina Ortiz provided two assists and Cora Smith added an assist in the first half for Waverly.
Picco scored twice in the second half, which also saw Ortiz, Lea VanAllen, Westbrook and Tessa Petlock also scoring for the Wolverines.
Waverly would get second-half assists from Westbrook, Ortiz, Sadie VanAllen, Picco, Allison Campbell and Kait Clark.
The Wolverines, who held a 36-8 lead in shots on goal, would get six saves from Clark and four from Lea Van Allen.
“Today was a good challenge for us. We were able to try a few new things and work on things that we needed to,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “With six different players getting opportunities to score and seven different players getting assists, I am happy with our efforts.”
Hogan credited the visiting Tigers’ effort.
“Every year I say it, but I give Tioga lot of credit. They never gave up. It was very hot, and they were playing the game without any subs. They didn’t shut down at any point and were able to score a well-placed goal well over Lea VanAllen,” Hogan said.
