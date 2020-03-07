HARRISBURG – Following a press conference announcing the first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf Friday signed an emergency disaster declaration to provide increased support to state agencies involved in the response to the virus.
“It’s imperative that we continue to respond quickly and accurately to the coronavirus and its introduction into Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “First and foremost, we want all Pennsylvanians to be safe and remain healthy and follow the practical advice of the Department of Health on ways to protect yourself from any virus and that’s by washing hands, covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough and staying home if you are sick.”
“It is critical to prepare for and respond to suspected or confirmed cases in the commonwealth and to implement measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf continued. “The disaster declaration is an additional way we can be prepared, so I authorized the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director or his designee, to assume command and control of all statewide emergency operations and authorize and direct that all commonwealth departments and agencies use all available resources and personnel as is deemed necessary to cope with this emergency situation.”
The disaster declaration follows the Department of Health’s activation of its Department Operations Center at PEMA’s headquarters to conduct public health and medical coordination for COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth and the governor’s announcement earlier this morning about two presumptive positive cases in Pennsylvania.
The one individual is an adult from Wayne County; the other is an adult from Delaware County.
“As this situation evolves, we will continually update Pennsylvanians through our website, health.pa.gov, our Facebook page and our Twitter account,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health.”
Later in the day, the state House of Representatives issued a bi-partisan statement.
“The House of Representatives continues to work with the legislature, the governor’s administration, multiple state agencies and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on statewide preparedness plans along with addressing potential impacts on our employees and their families. Meetings have occurred over the last few weeks to be as prepared as possible. We are ready to work to adjust state resources as necessary to address any COVID-19 related effects.”
“Our efforts to protect Pennsylvanians as much as possible will continue and we will provide legislative updates through our caucus websites and our members’ social media accounts.”
The state has begun to increase its capacity to test cases at the state lab in Exton from 25 to 150 per day.
The increased capacity is another indicator of the state’s preparedness to expedite testing of cases deemed necessary due to symptoms of individuals and at the direction of their health care provider, officials said.
Symptoms of the COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals most at risk for severe symptoms include elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
