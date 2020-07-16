HARRISBURG — PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the commonwealth. Heat Acclimatization for Football will begin on August 10th and the first practice date for remaining fall sports will begin on August 17th. Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes, which is paramount in moving forward with athletics. Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day. Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness and mental wellness which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our athletes.
PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change.
