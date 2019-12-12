Waverly scored the game’s first seven points but didn’t hit a shot from the 5:07 mark of the first quarter until the 7:00 mark of the second quarter.
The drought allowed the Senecas to creep close and take a 9-7 lead with seconds left in the first quarter on a Jenna Solomon three-pointer.
Waverly turned to Sidney Tomasso and Kennedy Westbrook to get back on track. Tomasso had six points and Westbrook seven to account for 13 of Waverly’s second period points.
Westbrook had seven of Waverly’s nine third-quarter points and finished with a game-high 21 points. Tomasso finished with 16 points.
Kelsey Kernan led Watkins Glen with eight points.
Waverly will visit Edison at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Athens 46, Mansfield 40
ATHENS — Athens raced out to an 11-4 first period lead and held on for a 46-40 win over Mansfield Thursday night in Northern Tier League girls basketball.
Behind a trio of threes by Shaelyn Berguson, Mansfield took point off Athens’ lead in the second quarter and the teams matched each other point-for-point from there.
Caydence Macik dominated inside, netting 24 points with eight rebounds and three steals. Haley Barry added 11 points, Kayleigh Miller netted nine points and had three assists and Rachel Stephens battled for nine rebounds.
Berguson had 11 points to lead Mansfield with JoAnne McNamara and Jade Stubblefield netting nine points each.
Athens will visit Northeast Bradford on Tuesday.
