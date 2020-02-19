ALBANY — When reporters recently pressed Gov. Andrew Cuomo on upstate-downstate tensions, he attributed it to the national political stage and less to do with in-state issues.
Asked whether there’s possibility to “stitch this back together,” or if an all Democrat Albany brings hostility as a fact of life, Cuomo said “Look — I think it is much worse than that.”
“I don’t think it’s about upstate-downstate,” Cuomo continued. “I don’t think it has anything to do with New York. I think it’s a national phenomenon. You have seen more divisiveness across this country than you have (ever) seen.”
Cuomo then pointed out the number of religious and racial attacks, noting the state had seen a record high in hate crimes — 40 in the last two months.
“I wish it was only politics, and I wish it was only New York,” he said. “It is a divisiveness that is all across this country. It is race. It is religion. It is immigration status, where you come from. It is sexual orientation. It is all of that. And it is the greatest threat the nation has ever faced in my opinion.”
He continued to say that the solution to the divisiveness in society is to remember what made us Americans in the first place — “that we’re all from a different place ... We’re all coming from different places but we believe we can forge one nation from different races, religions.”
“That’s the American formula,” Cuomo said. “If you now demonize differences, you destroy the concept that made this country great.”
