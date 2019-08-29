State Sen. Fred Akshar is seeking public input in another community voice survey, this time on new mandatory license plate fees.
According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Motor Vehicles, New Yorkers will have to pay $25 for new license plates if their current ones are 10 years or older.
If they want to keep the same plate numbers, there will be an additional $20 fee.
The new fees were announced last week, alongside a statewide survey to select new license plate designs.
That survey, available on the governor’s website, closes Monday, Sept. 2.
“Before heaping yet another fee on its dwindling residents, New York needs to stop and listen to the people,” Akshar said on Facebook. “Maybe asking ‘if’ instead of ‘how’ a new tax should be levied would help the slow and steady outmigration of residents for a more affordable way of life in other states.”
According to the governor’s office, there are over 3 million vehicles in New York State with plates over 10 years old, many of which have started to peel, or become damaged.
Cuomo stated support for the new plates as it continues the state’s effort to “modernize” the transportation system, which includes the use of license plate reading systems used by law enforcement and red light cameras.
Additionally, it should be noted that instances of peeling or illegibly damaged license plates can be ticketed by state police.
The DMV will replace these license plates for free, but in order to keep the same plate number, there will be a $20 fee.
Sen. Akshar’s brief community voice survey can be found on his website at www.nysenate.gov/senators/fred-akshar.
