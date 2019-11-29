WAVERLY — Orange has had its way with the rest of the league in Waverly Rec. basketball play and raced out to a 5-0 record. Red is at 4-1 with Blue 1-4 and Green 0-5.
Red 45, Blue 26
Bryce Laforest had 14 points and Porter Daddona added 12 to lead Red. Jerry Carnrike had 10 points and Eric Lewis added eight points for Blue.
ORANGE 45, GREEN 21
Carson Rockwell led Orange with 12 points, Hogan Shaw added 10 points and Ben Shaw had 9 points.
Carter Davies had 13 to lead Green.
BLUE 36, GREEN 25
Jerry Carnrike led Blue with 10 points, Derek Johnson added eight points and Trevor Blauvelt had seven points.
Rylen Larson had nine points and Carter Davies had eight points for Green.
ORANGE 42, RED 29
Hogan Shaw led Orange with 16 points, Carson Rockwell added 12 points and Ben Shaw had 10 points.
Bryce Laforest had 11 points and Brance Vanalstine added seven points for Red.
RED 27, GREEN 22:
Brance Vanalstine and Aiden Strope each had six points for Red.
Collin Wheeler had eight points and John Calabrese netted seven points for Green.
ORANGE 44, BLUE 22
Hogan Shaw led Orange with 17 points and Carson Rockwell added eight points.
Gavin Hunt had six points for Blue.
RED 33, BLUE 19
Bryce Laforest dropped 17 points and Porter Daddona had 10 points to led Red.
Gavin Hunt and Preston Besemer each had six points to lead Blue.
ORANGE 33, GREEN 22
The Orange was led by Griffin Walter with 10 points. Hogan Shaw had nine points and Ben Shaw added eight points.
Carter Davies had nine points for Green.
RED 48, GREEN 32
Bryce Laforest had 21 points with Logan Roskow and Aiden Doherty each scoring eight points for Red.
Carter Davies lead Green with 13 pointand Peyton Robinson had seven points for Green.
ORANGE 43, BLUE 19
Hogan Shaw ripped the nets for 24 points for Orange and Ben Shaw had 13 points.
Preston Besemer had eight points for Blue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.