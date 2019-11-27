WAVERLY — Opening Thanksgiving Day in 1929, a tradition of caring began on a few acres of land at the edge of town in Waverly, providing the Valley’s second option for medical care as Tioga General Hospital opened its doors.
Throughout the following decades, the hospital continued to expand, nearly doubling in size to provide care those who required assistance but not yet a skilled nursing level of care.
In 1990, after 61 years, the hospital provided care to its last patient.
In its place, opened the Tioga Nursing Facility, which housed 211 beds, and would eventually go on to make national headlines in February 1994 with the implementation of what was called the Eden Alternative program.
The program was a model of care delivery developed by Nichols native Dr. William Thomas, where residents lived alongside plants, animals and children.
Two years later, in 1996, the campus partnered with the Waverly Central School District, which allowed Kindergarten students to attend class at the facility. This concept highlighted the value of intergenerational relationships on seniors’ wellbeing and the development of youth.
In February 2001, the facility expanded to meet patient need as it pertained to skilled and dedicated care to seniors experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Expansion continued further in 2008, shortly after Elderwood purchased the Tioga Nursing Facility, when the campus enhanced capabilities to provide care to complex needs cases involving medical and surgical needs.
Eventually, Elderwood would grow through a $1.5 million renovation project, and employ over 330 individuals at the 200-bed facility.
The multi-award-winning facility will celebrate its 90th year of delivering innovative senior care in the community.
