Controlled substance
ATHENS — A Pennsylvania man is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance following an incident that occurred on Feb. 7.
According to police, Stanley Todd-Robert Rice, 28, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Rice was issued a summons and will answer to the above charge on March 17 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
ATHENS — A Waverly woman is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance following an incident that occurred on Feb. 7.
According to police, Kasey Lynn Bostwick, 27, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Bostwick was issued a summons and will answer the above charge on March 17 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Drug paraphernalia
ATHENS — A Waverly man is facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on Feb. 7.
According to police, Timothy Lee Parkhurst, 27, was found to be in possession of three hypodermic needles.
Parkhurst was issued a summons and will answer the above charge on March 17 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
