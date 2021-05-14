TRUMANSBURG — Waverly’s top two singles players fell to their Blue Raiders opponents, but the rest of the Wolverines tasted victory in a 3-2 Wolverines win in IAC tennis on Thursday.
Waverly’s No. 1 singles player, Collin Keefer, fell to Trumansburg’s Sebastian Coe 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, the Blue Raiders’ Jake Paradisin downed Waverly’s Preston Tompkins 6-0, 6-0.
The tide turned at third singles, where Waverly’s Madelin Goodwin defeated Trumansburg’s Ryan Petty 6-4, 6-2. Waverly’s Sheldon Huddleston also got a win, topping Jaedyn Everhart 6-3, 6-0.
That left it up to doubles, where Waverly’s Rachel Shambo and Ashlen Croft topped Drew Civiletto and Lilly Herman in a marathon match, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.
Waverly improves to 3-0 and will visit Newark Valley on Monday.
