WELLSBURG — Matters discussed Wednesday evening at the Village of Wellsburg Board Meeting mainly involved village expenses and services.
The purchase of a new fire engine has been considered and researched for some time, and the board decided to purchase one under a 12-year payment plan at the Wednesday meeting. Pending legal approval from Attorney Barnstead, Mayor Lewis will sign the papers for the purchase of the fire engine.
A down payment of $200,000 will be paid from the truck fund of $224,000. Trustee Holmes stated that the village should be able to pay off the engine sooner than the twelve year agreement, but the longer payment schedule eases some financial pressure on the village and does not add significant interest to the payment.
Since its installation in 2017, the village’s generator has not had maintenance. In order to maintain the generator instead of waiting for it to need expensive repairs, the board approved a contract with EPM (Emergency Power Services) to maintain the generator. For a fee of $775 per year, EPM will regularly check and service the village’s generator.
County Legislator Rodney Strange informed the board that the county legislature approved $100,000 in funding for the Village of Spencer to be used for improvements to the fire station. In addition to a new parking lot and lights, the new funding will help with improvements to the interior of the fire station. Trustee Holmes is gathering quotes for flooring and mentioned plans for new paint, cabinetry, and widow treatments for the fire station.
Unlike many municipalities, the Village of Wellsburg provides garbage service for its residents. However, this service has been putting strain on the budget. For 2019, the budget just for garbage service was $37,000. The board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2020 — right before their regular monthly meeting — to bring this situation before the village and to discuss the future of garbage service in the Village of Wellsburg.
