INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Bradford County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 2020.
Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:
Athens: Hannah Place, M.B.A. in Business Administration
Canton: Kathleen M. Steever, M.Ed. in Math Ed/Elem & Mid Level
Towanda: Alexis Phyllismarie Chilson, B.S. in Interior Design; Sarah Dawsey, , B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Wyalusing: Ridge Anthony Williams, B.S. in Finance
The full list of May 2020 graduates is available at www.iup.edu/news.
IUP is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
