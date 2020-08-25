INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Bradford County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 2020.

Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:

Athens: Hannah Place, M.B.A. in Business Administration

Canton: Kathleen M. Steever, M.Ed. in Math Ed/Elem & Mid Level

Towanda: Alexis Phyllismarie Chilson, B.S. in Interior Design; Sarah Dawsey, , B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

Wyalusing: Ridge Anthony Williams, B.S. in Finance

The full list of May 2020 graduates is available at www.iup.edu/news.

IUP is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

