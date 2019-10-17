Helen L. Corl to Shelby N. Desisti and Zachary D. Desisti of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $67,000.
Bonnie Sue Stevens to William E. Reinhart and Jennifer D. Reinhart of Vinenna, Virginia, for property in Wilmot Township for $159,000.
Janet C. Schleeter to Rodney W. Hatch of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $84,800.
David Stevens and Joan Stevens to John H. Wheeler of Towanda for property in Franklin Township for $1,000.
Adam R. Taft, Kimberly C. Taft and Margaret C. Corl to Laurie Nusbaum of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $127,200.
Donna L. Hibler Executor, Suzanne D. Besley Executor, Bruce R. Besley Executor and Richard E. Besley Estate to Donna L. Hibler, Suzanne D. Besley, Bruce R. Besley and Linda K. Besley of Exton, Pennsylvania, for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. and Betty S. Curtin to Joseph K. Cromer and Linda M. Cromer of Warrior Run for property in Terry Township for $54,000.
Gaber Aldakkar Alsayed to Sheref Alsayed of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Anthony Ierardi and Robyn Ierardi to Angel Miller of Rome for property in Rome Township for $34,000.
Richard James Benjamin and Kimberly K. Benjamin to Michael S. Doss and Joan C. Doss of New Albany for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $1.
Audrey Fisher Pedersen, Karen O. Matroni Estate, Karen R. Ober (AKA) and Audrey Fisher Pedersen Executrix (AKA) to Eric S. Ober of the United Kingdom for property in Widham Township for $9,500.
Dana D. Vinson and Kathy L. Vinson to Matthew MacWhinnie and Jacquelyn MacWhinnie of Milan for property in Smithfield Township for $35,000.
49 Plum Street Southhampton NY 08088 LLC to Jonathan C. Johnson and Tamara M. Johnson of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $126,000.
Rebecca A. Cassellbury to Rebecca A. Cassellbury and Scott Daniel Hutchings of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $1.
Derek C. Farrell to Scott May of Wysox for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $55,000.
Nancy Dee Johnson, Nancy Dee Georgetson (KNA) and Michael J. Georgetson to Katelyn M. Mallory and Andrew N. Lewis of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $92,200.
David L. Parks to Gary R. Foster of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $10,000.
USA Homeownership Foundation Inc. to Leigh F. Purcell and Jill D. Purcell of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $20,000.
Joseph J. Smith and Patricia K. Smith to Casey W. Baker of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $100,000.
Gary R. Owens Executor and Arland M. McMullen Jr. to Gary R. Owens Trustee, Miranda T. Anderson Trustee, TNB Financial Services Co Trustee, Arland M. McMullen Jr. Revocable Trust and Thomasville National Bank Co Trustee of Salem, South Carolina, for property in Columbia Township for $1.
David M. Chamberlin Sr. and Kathleen T. Sweeney to Michael T. Chamberlin Sr. for property in Wyalusing Township for $110,000.
