This year was the 109th year of the annual Spencer Picnic, organized by the Spencer Chamber of Commerce. The theme for 2019 commemorates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. The Spencer Picnic is one of the longest running town/village fairs in the United States.
The picnic celebrated with a carnival, bingo, food and craft vendors, live music, a car show and more. The Spencer Chamber of Commerce and the Lion’s Club both provided food booths for the entirety of the picnic.
The picnic also hosted a Miss Spencer Picnic Pageant, Little Miss & Mr Pageant, Spencer’s Got Talent and the Spencer Picnic 5k.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.