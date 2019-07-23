This year was the 109th year of the annual Spencer Picnic, organized by the Spencer Chamber of Commerce. The theme for 2019 commemorates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. The Spencer Picnic is one of the longest running town/village fairs in the United States.

The picnic celebrated with a carnival, bingo, food and craft vendors, live music, a car show and more. The Spencer Chamber of Commerce and the Lion’s Club both provided food booths for the entirety of the picnic.

The picnic also hosted a Miss Spencer Picnic Pageant, Little Miss & Mr Pageant, Spencer’s Got Talent and the Spencer Picnic 5k.

Load comments