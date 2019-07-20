OWEGO — Waverly may soon be on the map as home to the northeast’s largest hemp processing facility.
This week, the Tioga County Planning Board unanimously recommended local approval for the renovation and repurpose of the 6.8 acre former Grand Union warehouse property located at 700 Broad St. Extension in Waverly.
“We’ll be bringing in industrial hemp and processing it into CBD,” explained founder Jeff Luciano. “Our main focus is to produce large bulk volumes of CBD, which we then will sell to manufacturers, who will then make it into commercial product. We expect to be the largest manufacturing facility in the northeast.”
Each tractor trailer would be bringing in roughly 40,000 to 45,000 pounds of hemp, which will be processed at a rate of “at least 2,000 pounds per hour” over two shifts per day.
“To put that in perspective, we’ll be able to process about an acre of crop per hour,” Luciano explained.
Additionally, there are plans to use the processing waste as biomass on site.
Project details note that the 100,756 square foot facility will start out with the creation of roughly 60 jobs — 35 in the office, and “up to” 25 jobs in the processing area. After the first year, plans note an increase of up to 70 processing employees.
“This is a really good adaptive reuse of the site,” said county Planning Director Elaine Jardine.
Estimated truck traffic is two to three trucks per day during non-peak season, and five to 10 trucks per day after harvest time, which is October through June.
“It’s going to be tractor trailers in, and UPS trucks out, I would guess?” asked board member Tim Pollard.
“More or less, yes,” Luciano replied.
Luciano noted that he does have a small grow-and-process operation underway in his hometown of Spencer, but over the last couple years, has been looking to expand.
“We wanted to stay in Tioga (County),” said Luciano. “We’ve been working on this project for a while now.”
“We were looking at one other facility in Olean, the county was offering us a lot of incentives, but we really wanted to try to bring jobs and opportunity here,” he continued. “We think we can make this a big focal point. Once we get this facility operational, we expect to be the biggest processing facility in the northeast.”
“I think that its great that you’re bringing agricultural value to the county, and I think it’s a real shame that the same field that would be great for growing hemp will now be growing solar panels,” said board member Pam Moore, referencing the recently proposed solar farm in the Town of Tioga.
“We work cooperatively with farmers in New York State and surrounding areas,” explained Luciano, who is a farmer himself. “We do outreach with farmers and will continue to do that.”
“We would love to get as many area farmers as possible,” he said. “It’s a lot easier getting crops grown a half hour away than getting crops grown up in the north country, three hours away.”
Hemp can be a difficult crop to grow, and traditional farming equipment may not suffice come harvest time.
“You need to have the correct (plant) genetics, the correct machinery, or the correct knowledge to adapt that machinery to do what you want to do,” Luciano said. “You need to be a quality farmer who knows the land. It is more labor intensive than a lot of your other crops, and that’s why the actual financial reward for the farmers are greater than what they would get with, say, an acre of corn.”
“If a veteran farmer is aligned with the right people, and is able to get the correct information, the difficulty level drops off,” he continued.
“We provide them with genetics, the tools, (and) the education that they need,” he said. “We really give them the framework to do it.”
“But, we don’t come in and micromanage, because I’m not somebody that’s going to come in and try to teach a 30-year farmer how to grow a crop on his land,” he continued.
“He knows where the wet spots are, the dry spots — he knows how it is,” Luciano said. “He just needs to correct proper tools to get there, and with those types of relationships, the farmers do extremely well.”
“I know New York State has a big push (for industrial hemp), and you said earlier (that) you’ve got private funding,” said board member Art Cacciola. “Why didn’t you get some funding from the state?”
“Last year (the state was) a little under-prepared for the interest in industrial hemp that came, so as a result, they froze a lot of the grant money,” Luciano explained. “(Gov. Andrew Cuomo) did allocate a large number of funds in the farm bill for a large company called Southern Tier Hemp.”
“That company has still not materialized or done anything with that,” he continued. “The biggest thing that we realized is that this opportunity is very unique, and for us to be able to really take advantage of what we’ve been able to do, and to really harness the CBD momentum, we realized we needed to move forward.”
“Private funding was the best way to do that,” he added.
“All the funding came from New York businesses and people,” Luciano noted. “So, it’s not as if we’re taking investment capital from hedge funds or anything of that nature.”
Regarding facility security, there will be seven-to-eight foot fencing around the perimeter of the property, which may include barbed wire around the top.
Luciano noted that they have experienced a couple instances of crop theft in the past, in spite of significant efforts to educate the community that there is no THC in industrial hemp.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people that are uneducated, and no matter how big the signs are or what you tell them … they don’t listen,” he said.
He added that there are more severe legal penalties for theft of industrial hemp — “it’s not as if you steal a couple ears of corn.”
Raising safety concerns, board member Doug Chrzanowski noted the presence of tanks for ethanol and the highly combustible compound N-Pentane.
Luciano echoed the concern, and stressed that precautions and education are paramount.
One condition tied to the board’s approval was communication, training and equipping not only the Waverly Barton Fire Department to handle an emergency on site, but surrounding fire companies that may be called for mutual aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.