BAINBRIDGE — Down 26-21 at halftime, Tioga held host Bainbridge-Guilford to 12 second half points on the way to a 48-38 win in the opening round of the Kazalaki Tournament Thursday night.
The Lady Tigers will play Delhi/Hancock — a 68-47 winner over Sidney on the strength of Lacee Drake’s 31 points and 11 rebounds — in tonight’s championship.
Thursday night, B-G’s Macie Leizear had 11 of her 16 total points in the first half and only four players scored in the second half.
Tioga, on the other hand, saw Liv Ayres net all eight of her points after the break and give the Lady Tigers just enough of a boost to send them over the top.
Tioga tied the game at 33-33 after three quarters. In the period, Eve Wood had six of her 17 points and the Lady Tigers held Leizear to just two points.
In the fourth, just two B-G players could find the bottom of the net but Tioga got seven points from Chloe Bellis and five from Ayres to pull away.
Chloe Bellis added 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for Tioga. Giovanna Rossi had nine boards and eight points and Ayres added five rebounds and three steals to her eight points.
Taylor Parsons had eight points and Sara Cannistra had seven points for the Lady Bobcats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.